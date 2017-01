‘HVALA ONIMA KOJI SU ME VRIJEĐALI’: Hajdukov napadač poslao dirljivu poruku navijačima

Hello everyone I would like to say thank you to everyone who took a minute of their time to insult me ​​they showed me how much they loved me I would like to remind them that I am always the same! The one who is always beaten for this team without ever despairing. Thank you to my teammates who supported me during this very difficult event for me and my family. I always had a special love for this club and it will never change whatever happens🔴🔵

