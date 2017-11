HRVATI, SPREMITE SE: Sutra u 10 sati počinje druga faza prodaja ulaznica za Svjetsko prvenstvo u Rusiji

TICKETS!🎟️⚽️🏆🇷🇺

On Thursday (12:00 Moscow time), you will have the chance to purchase tickets for next year's #WorldCup!

This sales phase is first-come, first-served, so don't miss out!

👉https://t.co/d2E0NoRc2e pic.twitter.com/p16W21zd1x

— #WCQ (@FIFAWorldCup) November 15, 2017