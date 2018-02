ESPANYOL MINUTE DIJELILE DO POBJEDE U GRADSKOM DERBIJU: Messi ušao s klupe i spasio Barcu od prvog poraza

Espanyol 1-1 Barcelona FT:

Shots: 7-12

Pass accuracy: 62%-82%

Chances created: 4-11

Possession: 26%-74%

Gerard Piqué's late header rescues a point for Barcelona as Coutinho hits the bar on his return to Espanyol. pic.twitter.com/IWfCRYahiF

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 4, 2018