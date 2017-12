DERBI VIKENDA IGRA SE U MANCHESTERU: ‘Mi smo kao blizanci’, rekao je Pep o Mourinhu, a mogao bi pasti i jedan rekord

Journo: Are you as obsessed with winning as Mourinho?

Pep “Definitely. We’re like twins. He wants to win titles, I want to win titles. Conte, Klopp and Poch as well. We love to compete, we love to win games but believe me it's not a special moment when we beat Mourinho teams"

— The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) December 8, 2017