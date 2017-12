DALI POTPORU ŠESTORCI: Stigle kazne zbog veličanja ratnih zločinaca i uvredljivih poruka Hrvatima

So the Bosnian league leaders and ruling champions Zrinjski put this banner up in todays game.

"General, rest in peace"

And they are of course talking about Slobodan Praljak. Disgusting. And you know whats more disgusting? There will be no punishments. pic.twitter.com/C7qYe1tasR

— Matritista (@AnelTanovic) December 2, 2017