ČUDESNA UTAKMICA U DORTMUNDU: Borussia u 13 minuta dala četiri gola, Schalke napravio senzaciju nad senzacijama

Daniel Caligiuri has pulled another back for Schalke. 4-0 down at the break in the derby at Dortmund, it's now 4-3 and the hosts are down to 10 men!

Heading into second half stoppage time! #BVBS04

Follow it live! https://t.co/d5ZhFsAuxi

— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 25, 2017