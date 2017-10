CRO COP UGOSTIO SLAVNOG BORCA! Filpović se pohrvao sa svjetskim prvakom: ‘Čast mi je bilo trenirati s njim’

Boxing drills with my old time friend @bojanmirkovicbjj by the Croatian Adriatic Sea. Not bad for a Saturday 😎☀️ #Holiday #petrcane #Zadar #hrvatska🇭🇷 #martialarts #training #Gameness

A post shared by Yuri Simoes (@yurisimoesjj) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:09am PDT