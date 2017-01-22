CHELSEA NEZAUSTAVLJIVO JURI PREMA NASLOVU: Mogu li se ponoviti slučajevi Newcastle i United?

U posljednjem susretu 22. kola engleskog nogometnog prvenstva Chelsea je na Stamford Bridgeu pobijedio Hull City 2-0 i sada ima osam bodova više od drugoplasiranog Arsenala.
“Bluese” su do pobjede predvodili Diego Costa (45+7) i Gary Cahill (81).
Costa se novim golom izjednačio na vrhu ljestvice strijelaca s napadačem Arsenala Alexisom Sanchezom, obojica su zabili po 15 golova.
Iza njih je Zlatan Ibrahimovic koji je u dresu Manchester Uniteda zabio 14 golova.
REZULTATI:
Chelsea – Hull City 2-0 (Costa 45+7, Cahill 81)
Arsenal – Burnley 2-1 (Mustafi 59, Sanchez 90+8-11m / Gray 90+3-11m)
Southampton – Leicester City 3-0 (Ward-Prowse 26, Rodriguez 39, Tadić 86-11m)
U subotu:
Manchester City – Tottenham 2-2 (Sane 49, De Bruyne 54 / Alli 58, Son 77)
Bournemouth – Watford 2-2 (King 48, Afobe 82 / Kabasele 24, Deeney 64)
WBA – Sunderland 2-0 (Fletcher 30, Brunt 36)
Crystal Palace – Everton 0-1 (Coleman 87)
Stoke City – Manchester United 1-1 (Mata 19-ag /Rooney 90+4)
Middlesbrough – West Ham 1-3 (Stuani 26 /Carroll 9,43, Calleri 90+4)
Liverpool – Swansea City 2-3 (Firmino 55, 69 /Llorente 48, 52, Sigurdsson 74)
LJESTVICA:
1. Chelsea 22 18 1 3 47 15 55
2. Arsenal 22 14 5 3 50 23 47
3. Tottenham Hotspur 22 13 7 2 45 16 46
4. Liverpool 22 13 6 3 51 27 45
5. Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 28 43
6. Manchester United 22 11 8 3 33 21 41
7. Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 36
8. West Bromwich Albion 22 9 5 8 30 28 32
9. Stoke City 22 7 7 8 28 34 28
10. West Ham United 22 8 4 10 29 36 28
11. Southampton 22 7 6 9 22 26 27
12. Bournemouth 22 7 5 10 32 39 26
13. Burnley 22 8 2 12 24 33 26
14. Watford 22 6 6 10 25 38 24
15. Leicester City 22 5 6 11 24 37 21
16. Middlesbrough 22 4 8 10 18 25 20
17. Swansea City 22 5 3 14 26 51 18
18. Crystal Palace 22 4 4 14 30 41 16
19. Hull City 22 4 4 14 20 47 16
20. Sunderland 22 4 3 15 20 42 15
