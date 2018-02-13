‘Nisam brijala dlačice, bojila kosu ni šminkala se više od šest mjeseci. Osjećam se slobodnije nego ikad u životu.’
Freelee the Banana Girl (37) popularna je blogerica, veganka i YouTuberica iz Australije koja je napustila sve ono što se među običnim pukom smatra normalnim i počela živjeti u džungli. Svojim pratiteljima redovito daje uvid u svoje nove životne navike. Tvrdi kako je, osim što joj se život znatno poboljšao, uštedjela i tisuće dolara.
@freelee_official I just want to be naked and free in every post (& I probably will be on new page 😅). I’m so inspired by my jungle surroundings and want to continue with my recent postings but not here. Just doesn't feel right. Not only does this page have tech issues but I have a strong urge to start fresh. To shake off more cobwebs. Even if it means there's just a few hundred of us. Please only follow me if my recent posts are ones you are inspired by @freelee_official I probably won’t post on this account again. I will still talk about authenticity, veganism, minimalism, natural living, offgrid etc #gofreeyourself @freelee_official
Kako izgleda jedan dan u džungli
YouTuberica trenutačno živi u kolibi u južnoameričkoj džungli sa svojim partnerom. Ondje uzgajaju svoje voće, sami si kroje prostirke na kojima leže i žive minimalističkim stilom. Blogerica se odrekla sve kozmetike (britvica, šampona i šminke), čime je uštedjela gotovo 25.000 kuna u manje od 12 mjeseci.
U jednom od videa koje objavljuje na svom YouTube kanalu, Freelee je pokazala kako izgleda jedan njezin dan u džungli. Kad se ujutro probudi i izađe iz šatora, najprije kreće u vožnju biciklom, onda se tušira ispod tuša koji je postavljen blizu jednog drveta.
Potom uživa u voću nangki, koje raste na njihovu posjedu. Odlazi po vodu na potok, a za ručak su na meniju banane i papaje.
Preko noći napravila rez u životu
“Prije 11 godina promijenila sam ime u Freelee jer slobodu smatram nečim najsvetijim u životu”, napisala je blogerica nedavno na Instagramu. “Od tada sam se oslobodila robovlasničkog rada od 9 do 17 sati i preselila se u džunglu. Većinu dana provodim gola, slobodna od odjeće koja ograničava. Hranim se uglavnom organskim voćem i povrćem koje pokupim s posjeda. Tuširam se monsunskim kišama i pijem iz netaknutih potoka. Odrekla sam se nezdravog života i pronašla mir.”
NEW ACCOUNT: @freelee_official When I was 17 I developed an eating disorder; anorexia. I would often eat less than 500 calories in a day, and sometimes, nothing at all. When I was 19 I became addicted to cocaine and ecstasy. My nails were brittle and my hair was falling out. My skin was covered in acne bumps. By the time I was 21 I had swapped anorexia for bulimia and was binge-eating till I was in agony, purging daily. I developed serious digestive issues and suicidal depression. I felt helpless after seeing every specialist in the book. One day I went to my usual yoga class and there was a new teacher. She was so incredibly vibrant and energetic. I felt drawn to speak to her. She told me she was vegan, and loved fruit. Little does she know that she helped save my life that day. Never give up. #gofreeyourself ps- uploading a video on why I don’t wear bras anymore, link in bio
“Nisam brijala dlačice, bojila kosu ni šminkala se više od šest mjeseci. Osjećam se slobodnije nego ikad u životu. Ali ovo nije nasumična sreća. I vi možete stvoriti ovakvu slobodu za sebe, a ja sam ovdje da vas inspiriram”, poručila je Freelee, koja je svjesna kako njezin način života mnogi smatraju čudnim, ali “biti čudak je moja specijalnost”, zaključuje.
“Ne bojte se biti drukčiji. Trebate se bojati biti isti kao svi drugi. Vi ste ograničena ponuda”, ohrabruje YouTuberica svoje fanove. I ona je odlučila promijeniti život preko noći. Jednog je jutra ustala i, dok se spremala za posao, odlučila napraviti rez.
Some people will find you too extreme, too passionate, too spicy, too…YOU. Some people will hate the way you think, speak, feel, look; those are NOT your people. 🙅♀️Stop chasing fake acceptance and adoration from others, and proudly strut to the beat of your own drum. 🙌Have the ovaries to STAND UP and rebel against the system, no matter whose toes you stand on. Be bold and unapologetically YOU. Your tribe will answer. 💪#gofreeyourself #vegan #girlpower #feminism #femaleempowerment #beyou #yoga #warrior www.thebananagirl.com
Potaknula rasprave zbog dlačica
“Iscrpljivao me rad od 9 do 17. Buđenje uz alarm, spremanje više od sat vremena za ograničavajući posao, šminkanje da bih se uklopila, hodanje u visokim potpeticama i lažno smješkanje ljudima. Bilo mi je dosta provoditi svoj život na način da se netko drugi bogati na mojim leđima. Što je najgore, bilo mi je dosadno. Željela sam osjetiti nešto vrijedno u životu”, priča Freelee. “Toga sam jutra odlučila prestati biti rob. Ubrzo sam otkrila veganstvo i svoju istinsku strast u životu.”
Both me 🙋♀️On the right I was presenting a false image of myself to others. The "pretty" me meant to impress strangers and often people I didn’t even like. This fake face took around 40 mins to "perfect". Fake eyelashes, drawn on brows, heavy foundation (that looks and feels terrible in real life), concealer, blush, bronzer, highlighter, lipstick, heavy lighting, filters…(+ dyed hair), the works. Exhausting and suffocating for the skin!! Not to mention expensive to buy it all regularly yourself. Ironically I was nowhere near as happy there as I am in the raw natural shot. 💁I felt insecure covering my true face so it feels good to actually embrace my natural face, and ALL of the time. This is me and I AM fucking awesome without that mask 💪I no longer feel the need to present a different version of myself depending on my surroundings. I honestly didn't realise it would be this liberating and rewarding to remove the mask completely, just as a man must feel who was never pressured to wear one. 🤷🏼♂️Im considering doing a video showing a "natural no make up make up” look 😅 I know sounds like a contradiction but will make sense, also tips for those of you want to be confident without the face paint. 👊🏼#gofreeyourself #makeup #nomakeup#myrealselfie#femaleempowerment#girlpower#feminism#beforeandafter#fakereality#realface#thisisme#instagram#authenticity#myactualface
Blogerica je potaknula žustre rasprave nakon što je pokazala svoje dlakave noge i pazuhe. “Nema više rezova, oteklina, osipa i gubljenja vremena na vrući vosak i bolne depilacije. Najbolje je od svega to što se osjećam snažno kada kao žena mogu prigrliti sve svoje dlačice i ne obazirati se na mišljenje ispranih mozgova”, rekla je, a to se nije svidjelo svima pa su je izrešetali kritikama i poručili joj da je odvratna.
Left side is seen as ugly, unclean, and non-feminine to the majority, while the right side is considered non-threatening, sexy, and desirable. 🤷♀️ Well I've had enough of being manipulated and suppressed by that expensive gender marketing bullshit, I choose ME. “Today, women in the United States spend roughly $1 billion dollars on razors per year — and it's estimated that women spend between $10,000 and $23,000 on hair removal over the course of their lifetimes. Razor companies used fear, shame, loneliness, and sex appeal to create a massive women's shaving industry from scratch. And however frustrating that is for the modern buyer, women's razors are a fascinating case of effective emotional advertising.” If an industry or some individual tells you to shave then just tell them with a smile to kindly fuck off 🖕🙂🖕 Im considering starting a forum to help grow this movement, where we can discuss everything authentic and support each other on this journey, would you be interested in that? #gofreeyourself #ichooseme #myrealselfie #bodyhairdontcare #vegan #rawtill4 #femaleempowerment #feminism#barefacedrevolution
“U čudnom svijetu živimo. Bila sam iznenađena i razočarana tolikom količinom negativnih komentara muškaraca na moje dlakave pazuhe. Ovo JEST problem spolova. Podsjetimo se da muškarci imaju dlake ispod pazuha i ne osjećaju pritisak da ih moraju uklanjati”, zaključila je Freelee.
EDIT: just uploaded a no makeup morning routine. 💁 I didn’t “put on my face” today because I already have a face and it IS good enough. ✌️ I didn't shave my armpits because hair grows there naturally so it must belong there. I also have a furry muff 🤷♀️The only thing gross is the bizarre stigma attached to women embracing their natural selves. 🤢#gofreeyourself#myrealselfie#barefacedrevolution#bodyhairdontcare#nomakeup#makeup#bareface#vegan#rawtill4
