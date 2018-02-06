DJEVOJKA (23) NA INSTAGRAMU PRIKAZUJE SVOJU BORBU S ANOREKSIJOM: ‘Pala sam na težinu petogodišnjakinje…’

Studentica kojoj su davali svega nekoliko tjedana života zbog ozbiljnih posljedica anoreksije sada na društvenim mrežama promiče samosvijest o tijelu i inspirira druge dokumentirajući svoj oporavak.
Connie Inglis (23) iz Leedsa bori se s anoreksijom od svoje 10. godine, zbog čega je u devet godina bila triput hospitalizirana. Prije dvije godine dospjela je u bolnicu kada joj je izmjerena težina prosječne petogodišnjakinje.
Im finally seeing the light!!!! TW eating disorders 💙 💙 Firstly I want to say this is not a look how skinny I was or look how well I've done post. This is to hopefully show you that no matter how lost you are in your own head, it is possible to escape! It is possible to find happiness again!!! 💙 💙 Secondly you do not have to be this shape, size colour or gender for your struggles to matter! You are always deserving of help if you are struggling!!! 💙 💙 Last year I was sectioned under the mental health act. I was so ill I was doing everything I could think of to not take in ANYTHING. I had given up. My eating disorder had taken over and I wanted to die. So I was sectioned and forced to get better. I was put on an ng tube. I was forced to watch as the scale went up every week and I could do nothing about it. (Not that I didn't try) Last year I was a mess. 💙 💙 But the people I loved stayed by me. My best friends and my boyfriend came to see me all the time and my parents where there every day. They where there to remind me to try. So I did. For the first time in my life I realised that I loved these people more than my ed. so I fought, I fought like hell!!! 💙 💙 I'm not telling you this for sympathy or to diminish anyone's struggles, (everyone's struggle is valid!!! No matter how long it takes!!) I’ve been in this for 10 years now and I still struggle but I can see the light now. I know that the fight is worth it. I know that the scales don’t mean a thing. And I want you to know that it is possible!!!!! It is possible to get out of the darkness! No not all my problems have gone away. Yes I still have the thoughts. But I am strong enough now to resist! Keep going! You can get through this hell and I will be with you every step of the way!!! We can do this together!!!! 💙💛💜 (No questions about weight please!!) #positivebeatsperfect
“Nije mi uopće bilo važno hoću li živjeti ili umrijeti. Samo sam željela izgubiti svu težinu. Došlo je do točke kada ni hospitalizacija nije bila dovoljna. Jedino što je moglo biti dovoljno da me opameti bilo bi da mi je srce prestalo kucati. Jedino je to moglo zadovoljiti moju anoreksiju”, započela je djevojka svoju potresnu ispovijest.
“But don’t you think you overdid it on the whole weight gain thing?!” – this is a question I get asked a LOT! – 💜 And honestly at first it used to stop me in my tracks. Ana came running back saying oh my god their right!!! – it used to send me into a spin!!! – 💜 When I get these messages now (ie this morning) I sit there and think – bitch are you seeing the same girl I’m seeing??? Cause if you are… girl you blind! – 💜 I used to be stuck in a vicious cycle of diets and hospital admissions. And thinking oh it’ll be ok if I just get to x weight. Haha nope! That don’t work. – 💜 To recover from an ed you have to let EVERYTHING go including the fear of gaining weight. (Seams impossible I know but you can do it!) – 💜 So when someone says to ANYONE who has/ is suffered from an eating disorder that maybe they went too far or they don’t look like they have an ed I would personally love to punch them in the face 😘 – 💜 Eating disorders DO NOT HAVE A WEIGHT LIMIT – 💜 Recovery DOES NOT HAVE A WEIGHT LIMIT! – 💜 So yeah to anyone it there wanting to send a similar message… I already know how fabulous I am! I don’t have to explain myself to you xxx #positivebeatsperfect
BILA JE NA RUBU SMRTI S 32 KILOGRAMA: Anoreksična djevojka objavila šokantne snimke svojeg oporavka
Ona danas želi proširiti poruku svima onima koji se bore s istim problemima. “Koliko se god teškim činilo, može vam biti bolje”, poručila je Inglis. Otvorila je račun na Instagramu, gdje fotografijama dokumentira svoj oporavak.
No shame in this belly game👆🏻 💜 My tummy has always been the part of my body that I criticise the most. The part I tried the hardest to get rid of. 💜 When I was little I was told that if my tummy stuck out a bit that meant I was too fat, and therefore not beautiful. 💜 I was told that girls where only pretty if they had a flat stomach. 💜 Sorry I call bullshit! 💜 Nobody is 'pretty' because of 1 stupid part of there appearance. Nobody is defined by how much or little fat they carry on their tummy. 💜 People are beautiful. In the moment they smile. In the love for there families. In the way they look after others. In the way they hold themselves. In every way possible!!!!!! 💜 We are beautiful because we say that we are. Not because society tells us we're not! 💜 And if your not feeling beautiful today. If your looking down at your tummy wanting to do anything it takes to get rid of it… STOP! 🤚🏻 Look in the mirror and repeat after me: I AM BEAUTIFUL BECAUSE IM ME 💜 I am the only version of me and that in itself is beautiful #positivebeatsperfect
Ima 87.000 pratitelja koje svojim primjerom inspirira da vole svoje tijelo. Inglis redovito koristi svoj profil kao alat za dijeljenje inspirativnih poruka, ali i za iskren prikaz onoga što sa sobom nosi anoreksija.
Just a little bit CHEEKY 😉💋 . . Cheeky bit of back fat Cheeky bit of cellulite Cheeky bit of sass . . Nothing about my body in this photo needs to be changed. Nothing makes me any less beautiful. . . No matter what anyone tells you EVERYTHING about you is beautiful and you deserve to be a bit cheeky when you want to be 😉💋 #positivebeatsperfect #mybadassbody
“Zaista volim pomagati ljudima i smatram da je vrlo važno da shvate, osobito oni koji se poput mene liječe od ove teške bolesti, kako nisu sami u svemu tome. Mislim da me toliko ljudi prati jer se trudim biti iskrena umjesto da samo prikazujem pozitivan ishod liječenja. Pokazujem mnoge negativne stvari i objašnjavam koliko je teško”, rekla je za Independent.
I am a thin body in the body positivity community. I am also a recovering body. I put my body through a lot because I thought the things society has fought us to hate (belly rolls, spreading thighs, cellulite, stretch marks and body jiggle) made me fat. I know know I was wrong! All these things are beyond normal!!! The only reason we've been told there not is so we can buy a product to 'fix' it. 💜 💜 I started bopo to show girls in recovery, girls who are my size and have only seen airbrushed or posed bodies. I started this because if I'd seen something like this a few years ago it would have made me happy to know I wasn't alone in feeling like this! 💜 💜 Bopo wasn't started for me, it was stated as fat activism and honestly I could never speak for a larger woman or pretend to understand the daily struggle of being shamed for your size. 💜 💜 I am conveniently beautiful and fit into the 'beauty standard' (right now, it changes all the time.) I can show you my cellulite, grab my tummy, giggle my stuff and pose in a more 'attractive position'. I can post a picture in my underwear and only 10% (if that) of the comments will be negative. 💜 💜 But for a bigger woman, a thinner woman, an LGBT woman, a disabled woman, a woman of culture or colour, a man the response would be different. And in my opinion that's not fair. Everyone should be accepted equally. And I'm not talking health judgement- fat or skinny shaming. I'm taking acceptance!! 💜 💜 So no matter who you are, no matter what you look like I will never turn you away, I will listen, I will learn and I will grow as a person. And if your going to take it from anyone today take it from me… you are worthy, beautiful and full on queenly (or kingly😊) no matter what clothes you decide to wear or what angels or poses you can show in a photo. Recovery is for EVERYBODY Bopo is for EVERYBODY Acceptance is for EVERYBODY And no matter what your struggling with, you are not alone. #selflovebootcamp #positivebeatsperfect
If all else fails.. Shake it off!!!!!!! 💜💜💜 I’ve been having a really bad week. My mental healths been kicking me down at every possible moment. My body image has been terrible!! I’m having problems with my friends and uni stress is suffocating me. So this morning I woke up and decided to just dance it out!!! 😂😂😂 I spent a good 45 mins dancing round my house in my underwear and smile top! And it honestly felt amazing! I’m even smiling now watching it back! I mean, look at that bum go!!!! 😂 – 💜 Life is hard sometimes and shit gets you down. But when those times come you have to find what helps you though. And for me dancing is a big part of it! 💜 Just smile and embrace the jiggle 💜 – – Songs- Keshia “woman” Jessie J “sexy lady” #positivebeatsperfect #donthatetheshake
