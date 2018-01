NADUTOST I BOL U TRBUHU POČELE SU JOJ KONTROLIRATI ŽIVOT: Model (27) opisuje svoju borbu s ovim neugodnim stanjem

BELOW👇 My 30 minute South Coast holiday workout at home👊 Excuse the beach hair in the above photo btw #holidaymode🌴 . In regards to exercise, my nutrition & managing my IBS over the holidays, I kept it quite simple. When I felt like exercising, I did. When I didn't feel like exercising, I didn't. I ate healthy nutritious low FODMAP food 80-90% of the time so I felt well & didn't get too sick, then ate whatever the heck I felt like when I really wanted it (Thai, fish & chips on the beach, ice cream, wine etc.) #balance . I lived my best holiday life the exact same way I live my regular life & that is through BALANCE!!! . I truly could not have asked for anything more over the holidays. I literally had the biggest smile on my face every single day, & that is all thanks to my amazing family, my amazing friends, & my amazing boyfriend. Believe it or not, I am so looking forward to going back to work this week, organising the exciting year ahead, & just getting back to my normal routine #2018baby . THE WORKOUT: __________ -50 seconds on each exercise -10 seconds rest -Repeat each circuit 3 times -15 rounds (of each circuit) altogether -I use a free boxing interval timer app __________ -10 high knees + 4 X jumps -10 shoulder taps + 2 push ups -10 jump lunges + 2 burpees -4 plank jacks + 6 mountain climbers -Half burpee tuck jumps __________ -Squat pulses -Reverse burpees -4 jump squats + 10 jumping jacks (as fast as possible) -Plank -Sit ups (as fast as possible)

