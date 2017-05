MOGU VAS UBITI: Evo zašto su svijeće i osvježivači prostora loši za vaše zdravlje

Now every time I go in to my room, I'm craving coffee and dessert. Bad? Yes. Do I care? Nope. This candle smells deliciouss 👃💕☕🍰 #bathandbodyworks#scentedcandle#vanillabean#marshmallow

A post shared by 🌐 (@lvsaul) on Feb 27, 2016 at 8:35pm PST