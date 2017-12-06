SUPRUŽNICI U GODINU I POL IZGUBILI 178 KG: ‘Sve smo postigli sami, bez ičije pomoći. Ovo je naša formula za uspjeh’

Otkako su skinuli pozamašan broj kilograma, život se ovim supružnicima drastično promijenio – nabolje.
Početkom prošle godine, supružnici Lexi i Danny Reed krenuli su u svoju misiju života – gubljenje suvišnih kilograma. Ona je od tada izgubila 137 kilograma, a on 40. Oboje kažu da su sretniji nego ikad prije, ali ne samo zato što su mršaviji.
EVERYONE WERE GOING TO BE ON TV. 😍 Todays sweat session fueled by @discoveringdanny & I finding out that in one week we will be going to California to share our story on @thedoctorstv! Ahh! We are so excited for so many reasons (tad bit nervous too) and thankful for this opportunity to help others with our story! Just another reason for us to finish this year strong & working hard to reach our goals daily! Round 2 for the day of cardio is complete with one hour split between walking/elliptical. We may have been the couple in the gym sweating the most but were okay with that! Train insane or remain the same! Thank you all for always supporting our journey – we love you all. #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fit #fitness #fattofit #fitfam #inspire #thedoctors #california #swolemate #gym #anytimefitness #fitnessmotivation #workout #exercise #cardio #sweat #fitspo #dietbet #fatgirlfedupdietbet #transformationtuesday #health #diet #losingweight #losangeles #sweat #pushyourself #noexcuses #extremeweightloss
Život im je praktičniji
“Promijenili smo svoj um, navike, emocionalne okidače… time smo promijenili naše živote”, rekla je Lexi za 9Honey i objasnila kako više nema toliko briga, a život joj je praktičniji. Dok je bila pretila, događalo se da je lomila namještaj i nije mogla pronaći odgovarajuću odjeću.
#motivationmonday -392lbs 👇 with diet/exercise since 1/1/16. It's the small things like fitting into a booth with my husband @discoveringdanny without my stomach sitting on the table, not fitting, or requesting a table to avoid the embarassment. It's the small things like not feeling like a prisoner in my own body or like i'm just existing in my own life. The small things are the things that make me never want to go back to a 485lb life. Never forget how far you've come and enjoy all the non scale victories along the way. We may have lost 392lbs but we received a new healthy life. Don't wait until the New Year to change your life – start today! #weightloss #weightlossjourney #gym #motivation #fitnesssmotivation #fattofit #obesetobeast #fatgirlfedupdietbet #dietbet #fitfam #weightloss #diet #losingweight #weightlossjourney #fitfam #couplegoals #relationshipgoals #swolemates #fitfam #transformation #extremeweightloss #weightlosstransformation
Šetnje su joj bile naporne i stalno se susretala s osuđujućim pogledima javnosti. Također, rekla je kako je nju i supruga ova zajednička misija još više zbližila, iako su zajedno još od srednje škole.
“Ovaj čovjek je bio uz mene posljednjih deset godina i tretirao me jednako i sa 220 kg i sa 82 kg”, napisala je na Instagramu, gdje njezin račun ‘Fat Girl Fed Up’ prati više od 459.000 korisnika. “Nadahnjuje nas činjenica kako smo u mogućnosti pomoći drugim ljudima da shvate da mogu promijeniti svoj život, ali ga u konačnici i spasiti.”
#transformationtuesday -303👇 down. From a size 28 to a 10. Last year 1/1/16 I set a New Years Resolution to lose weight. I was fedup with being a prisoner in my own body and at 25 years old 485lbs – I knew I had to fight for my life. I didn't have the funds for a personal trainer, meal plan, surgery, and I knew I had to find a lifestyle that I could stick too. I started counting calories, pushing myself doing cardio on the elliptical for just 5x a week, stopped drinking my calories, learned daily how to cook, started meal prepping, & focused on each day not how far I had to go. Before I knew it I had lost 303lbs and broke out of my prison. Dont wait for the New Year like I did – START TODAY! #weightloss #diet #losingweight #workout #exercise #beforeandafter #instafit #goals #lowcarb #health #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #extremeweightloss #transform #transformation #gym #plussize #weightlosstransformation #fit #fitness #fitfam #fitspo #motivation #fitnessmotivation #effyourbeautystandards #dietbet #weightlossjourney
NAJPOPULARNIJE DIJETE ZA MRŠAVLJENJE: Koju od ovih 5 biste odmah isprobali?
Sve su postigli sami
“Bilo mi je dosta neprestanog pričanja o mršavljenju i nepoduzimanja ničega. Bilo mi je dosta da budem zatvorenik u vlastitom tijelu i da samo egzistiram, a ne živim”, priznala je Lexi. Par se počeo zdravije hraniti. Prestali su naručivati dostave hrane, već su si sami kuhali. Uz to su se posvetili i vježbanju.
If you start today instead of waiting until the New Year you will be 26 days closer to your goals. Do you realize what you could accomplish in just 26 days? I lost 23lbs the first month of my journey & it completely changed my life & motivated me to keep going! Do you realize how bad I want it for you already? I beg you to start and know i'm cheering you on already. I BELIEVE IN YOU. ❤ Everyday I woke up early and didnt want to get out of bed in the morning at 6am before work or on my weekends off – I told myself it was pushing me back from the person that I wanted to be. I told myself if I didn't get up to workout and make time for me – later I may not get the chance. Later may lead me to never change and to just keep dreaming of the life i'm now living. How bad do you want it? Rise & grind! 1 hour of pulse/zumba is complete & a little (make that alot) of sweat never killed nobody! #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fattofit #obesetobeast #dance #zumba #goals #health #fit #fitness #diet #losingweight #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #dietbet #weightlosstransformation #fitfam #motivation #exercise #workout #sweat #thickfit #pushyourself #squat #lunges #weights #weighttraining #nike #jcpenny
“Počeli smo koristiti teretanu kao terapiju, umjesto hrane”, rekla je Lexi, koja je izrazito ponosna jer su sve to postigli sami, bez profesionalne pomoći, koju si nisu mogli ni priuštiti. No, nije bilo lako. “Kad nismo nalazili snagu u nama, pronašli smo je radi naše buduće djece”, istaknula je.
“Najbolji dar za Božić koji ću dobiti ove godine je zdravlje. I to što ću moći provesti još puno godina sa svojim prekrasnim suprugom”, zaključila je Lexi.
Early Christmas wishes & mistle toe kisses. ❤The best gift i'll receive this year is my health to spend many more years with this wonderful man. @discoveringdanny #love #couplegoals #relationshipgoals #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #dietbet #christmas #holiday #tistheseason #diet #losingweight #decembermotivation #december #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fitfam #couple #fitcouple #fitlove #marriage #mistletoe #gymlife #fitspire #fitspo #instagood #instafit
Imaš komentar?