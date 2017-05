KAKO UBRZATI RAST KOSE: Prirodni put je najbolji, a pronašli smo i recept za genijalan šampon

💯BEST HAIR AND SKIN MASK‼️ ✅All you need is ALOE VERA! 🙈 Aloe is one of my personal haircare secrets! 🎋Scoop the insides (the gel part) of the aloe out of the plant and put it in the blender 🙊- save a little slice for your face 🌪blend the aloe gel – it turns frothy and into a liquid 💆🏽apply it to your hair 🌚leave it on overnight and wash out in the morning (put a towel on ur pillow so it doesnt get the aloe on it, or sleep with a shower cap, or in braids) 🌝take a slice of aloe and rub the gel directly to your clean skin – let it dry and wash off in the morning 🌎ALOE = LIFE 🔮Did you know that Ancient Egyptians called Aloe Vera the plant of immortality? Why? because its AMAZING. thats why. 💡WHY its THE BEST for your hair: ✅promotes hair growth ✅hydrates and conditions your hair ✅reduces dandruff ✅maintains healthy scalp ✅it makes your hair SUPER soft and SHINY and HEALTHY 👌🏾WHY its THE BEST for your skin: ✅helps with acne because of its anti-inflammitory properties ✅fights aging with beta carotene, vitamin c and e ✅keeps skin firm and hydrated ✅keeps your skin juicccccyyyy, young and perfect! ❤️❤️Get some ALOE! Buy the whole plant for a few bucks and be "immortal" with the best skin and haircare!❤️❤️ Disclaimer: As with any skin care regimen, always do a test patch first to see if your skin is allergic to any of the ingredients. Everyone's skin is different, so result can vary from person to person. I can not vouch for any substitute ingredients. This post is provided for information and educational purposes. It is not designed or intended to constitute medical advice. Please discontinue use if your skin does not react well to the regimen

