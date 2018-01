KAKO SE RIJEŠITI AKNI: Prirodnim putem i bez velikog troška uklonite neugodnosti na licu

hey can we all agree to just stop sending me acne advice? I know the intent is good a lot of times but if I didn’t ask, then I don’t need it. It’s just kind of insulting tbh. There’s more to me than my acne. I get thousands of messages a DAY about my acne, and I’m certain that most of you aren’t dermatologists. It’s not as simple as washing your face and drinking water. Thank you :-)

