VIDITE LI NEŠTO NEOBIČNO NA OVOJ FOTOGRAFIJI? Žena ju isprva nije htjela objaviti, ali jedna je poruka sve promijenila

I didn’t post this photo while we were away because I hated how my stomach looked 🙄 As much as I try to be self confident and be positive about my appearance, it’s not just a switch and one day you’re completely 110% okay with yourself 🤦🏼‍♀️ it’s a daily thing, and you have good and bad days… But you can’t stop, especially when you have little eyes watching you 😬 you just need to keep reminding yourself everyday that you’re amazing no matter what anyone else or your own brain tries to trick you into thinking 🙌🏻 This is a beautiful moment between my daughter and I, a memory I want to treasure forever 😘😘😘 and nothing can ruin that 😎

