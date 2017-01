ŠTO SVE NEĆE SMISLITI: Otvoren restoran u kojem ‘afrodizijačku večeru’ možete pojesti potpuno goli

Sometimes I hear about a New restaurant concept of which I think it's a big Joke but….YES, there is a possibility for naked dinning. Not really my cup of Thea but he! If you do like it…go to innato in Tenerife! #naked #nakeddinning #dinning #naakt #restaurant #tenerife #innatotenerife #diner #food #drinks

A photo posted by Hospitality Inspiration (@hospitality_inspiration) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:57pm PST