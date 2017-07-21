SLEDIT ĆE VAM SE KRV U ŽILAMA: Ovo su najopasnije stvari pronađene u torbama putnika na aerodromu

Službenici u zračnim lukama nagledaju se svega i svačega. Što sve nalaze u putnim torbama prilično je šokantno.
Djelatnici osiguranja u zračnim lukama imaju vrlo odgovoran, ponekad i opasan posao. O njima ovisi tko će ući u avion – najmanji propust može imati katastrofalne posljedice ako, primjerice, ne prepoznaju terorista.
Čudni i opasni predmeti koje nalaze u putnim torbama lede krv u žilama.
#TSACatch – Eight ounces of bear repellent was detected in a carry-on bag at the #Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. While traveling can be a bear at times, bear repellent IS prohibited in the cabin of an aircraft. You can pack bear repellent in your checked bags if the volume is less than four ounces and it has less than a 2 percent active ingredient of either CS or CN. Most bear repellents exceed these limitations.
This traveler must have been under the impression that they’d have to blaze a trail to get to their gate at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). While it can be hectic getting to your gate, we can assure you there are well marked paths and even moving sidewalks. No need to clear any brush… Please pack your machetes and saws in your checked bags.
I’m guessing you pull the pin to get it to walk? Inert grenades, real grenades or anything resembling a grenade is prohibited altogether from being brought on a plane. This grenade creature was discovered in a carry-on bag at Albuquerque (ABQ). We don’t know grenades are inert until our explosives professionals take a closer look, and that takes time and slows down the line. It can even lead to a complete shutdown and evacuation. Real, inert, or anything resembling a grenade is prohibited in both carry-on and checked baggage.
This filing system doesn’t fly when traveling on a commercial aircraft. I bet they filed it under miscellany. This firearm was discovered concealed in a checked bag at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). It was inserted into a hollowed out CD ROM drive and placed between file folders in a bin. As you’ve probably figured out, this is not a proper way to travel with a firearm. While firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags, you can pack them in your checked baggage, as long as you meet the packing guidelines: bit.ly/travelingwithfirearms.
This Boston Logan (BOS) TSA officer found himself in a pinch and needed to remove this giant lobster from its container to resolve a checked baggage alarm. This is proof that lobsters are allowed in carry-on and checked bags. As you can imagine, they’re a popular item at New England airports. Just check with your airline first for packing guidelines. Oh, in case you were wondering, butter and cheddar biscuits are permitted as well.
This gives “protection” a whole new meaning. However, fines stink, and concealed items such as this knife in a deodorant container can lead to a fine and even an arrest. Don’t sweat it; just pack your knife in your checked bag. Also, stick deodorant (without a knife) is permitted in carry-on bags in any amount. It’s the liquid, gel and aerosol deodorant that must adhere to our liquid rules. This was discovered in a carry-on bag at the Bradley International Airport.
When you’re traveling through airports, you only really scratch the surface of what you see in regards to TSA operations. There’s so much going on behind the scenes. For example, around 8:30 this morning at Birmingham, Alabama (BHM) our officers discovered four 40mm grenades in a tactical vest inside a checked bag. A TSA explosives specialist was called to scene and thankfully cleared the items as inert. In this case, only the baggage screening area was evacuated resulting in a 10-minute halt on baggage screening locations. At other times inert explosives have led to evacuations resulting in multiple lengthy delays. By packing inert or replica explosives, you not only stand the chance of getting yourself in hot water, but you are also possibly impacting scores of your fellow travelers. In case you were wondering, we have found live grenades in the past.
I’m not sure why you’d bring this into the cabin of an aircraft. I mean… if there is a bear on the plane, he bought a ticket same as you. Would you want a bear to walk up to your seat and spray you with mace? Doubtful… Now if you’re out in the forest and he’s trying to steal your pic-a-nic basket, that’s a different story. All varieties of mace are not allowed in carry-on property. Mace can be packed in checked baggage, but bear mace canisters usually exceed the allowable volume of less than four ounces. it also must have less than a two percent active ingredient of either CS or CN. It’s best to purchase the bear mace at your destination. This canister of mace was discovered in a carry-on bag at the Seattle – Tacoma International Airport (SEA).
When brass knuckles just aren’t enough… This knuckle stun gun was discovered in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Atlanta (ATL). You may find this shocking, but all shocking devices (including shock collars for dogs) are not allowed in carry-on bags. Stun guns and brass knuckles may be packed in checked bags, but be sure to check local laws as they are illegal in certain areas of the country.
