SLEDIT ĆE VAM SE KRV U ŽILAMA: Ovo su najopasnije stvari pronađene u torbama putnika na aerodromu

#TSACatch – Eight ounces of bear repellent was detected in a carry-on bag at the #Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. While traveling can be a bear at times, bear repellent IS prohibited in the cabin of an aircraft. You can pack bear repellent in your checked bags if the volume is less than four ounces and it has less than a 2 percent active ingredient of either CS or CN. Most bear repellents exceed these limitations.

A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Jul 11, 2014 at 3:40pm PDT