RADI NAJBOLJI POSAO NA SVIJETU: Djevojka je plaćena da putuje oko svijeta, bila je i u Hrvatskoj, evo što kaže o Lijepoj našoj

Australka koja je pobijedila 17.000 drugih ljudi i dobila “najbolji posao na svijetu” detaljno je opisala kako izgleda biti plaćen za putovanja u 12 luksuznih odredišta u tri mjeseca.
Sorelle Amore, 28-godišnjakinja iz Balline, profesionalna je svjetska putnica koja je osvojila natjecanje tvrtke Thirdhome, koja je obećala platiti pobjedniku boravak u luksuznim domovima širom svijeta.
This is what my dreams are made of. Swimming with sharks was one of the most memorable things I've ever done. The sharks felt like soft sandpaper. I've never felt anything like it. They swam over and under me and I loved every second. Further dreams that came true on my tour yesterday was swimming with PIGS, hanging on the beach with iguanas, snorkeling in the most beautiful cave where they filmed a snippet of the James Bond movie, snorkeling over Pablo Escobar's sunken drug smuggle plane and so much more. Bahamas really is one of the most beautiful places I've ever been to. To top it off, the people I spent the day with were the absolute greatest. @sherbetbirdie_photography @meganolivi @joejitsu Edna & Kolvin. THANK YOU! All travel is thanks to @3rdhome! #BestJobOnThePlanet #StayWorldly #Bahamas #LIFE!
Njezin Instagram izgleda kao stranica časopisa National Geographic – ispunjen je egzotičnim odredištima, zavidnim portretima i savršenim pogledima.
Amore je krenula na prekrasan 13-tjedni odmor koji je započeo u čarobnom škotskom dvorcu i završio u Sydneyju.
How often do you take the time to listen to the silence? Silence inspired me to listen to my heart and to write down my crazy goal of getting paid to travel to 12 countries around the world in 2017…and then a few months later a job popped up that was called 'The Best Job On The Planet' with @3rdhome. We all know how that story ends. Is that crazy or crazy? 😳 . . Forever a fan of writing down my goals from now on. . . #Iceland
Neka od luksuznih odredišta Sorelle je imala sreće nazivati domom tjednima, uključujući Bali, Bahame, Fidži, Maroko, Kostariku, Španjolsku Kinu, pa čak i Hrvatsku.
Sorelle je iskoristila svoje videografske i blogerske vještine kako bi uspješno obavila posao svojih snova. Dosad je posjetila više od 40 različitih zemalja.
Dodijeljena joj je mjesečna naknada od cca 63.600 kuna, putni doplatak i priliku pozvati prijatelja na putovanje. Njezina jedina zadaća bila je dijeliti svoja iskustva s nevjerojatnih putovanja na društvenim mrežama.
Don't be fooled by this strong pose in this photo. I'm actually crumbling inside right now. I just released my final destination video from the Best Job On the Planet where I explored my old hometown of Sydney, Australia as a tourist. Link in bio. In the video, there are waterworks. Plenty of those. What is life now? What to do? Seeking the best answer what I should do next.
“Dok putujem na sljedeću destinaciju, uređujem videozapise, fotografije i pišem članke s prošle”, rekla je Sorelle za ABC.
You guys are AWESOME! Last post I asked you all how you found me and 500 of you guys filled me in. I LOVED reading all your comments! It made me snap out of the social media frenzy we all get caught up in and I remembered you guys are all humans! (Duh). But sometimes it's hard when you just type away at a screen. So yo…let's play a game. It's the 'I'm getting to know you' game. Inventive. And it starts with some weird questions…. What’s the dumbest way you've ever been injured? Aaaand…go! 🤗 (Ps. Initially I asked what flavor ice cream you like before realizing I'm greedy and want to know more about you than that. Feel free to answer that question too ✊🏻)
Boravila je u svakakvim nastambama – od kućice na drvetu na Baliju do vile s 12 soba u Kostariki te dvorca iz 19. stoljeća u Škotskoj. No, osvajanje plaćene karte za putovanje svijetom nije bilo nimalo jednostavno.
PUT OKO SVIJETA BICIKLOM U 78 DANA: Pedalirao 18 sati na dan i upisao se u Guinnessovu knjigu rekorda
I've strongly noticed recently a habit of women shrinking and being very timid. Perhaps a learned behavior mimicking others or an expectation for women to be kind, gentle, caring and loving at all times. My bestie gifted me a jacket recently that reads on the back 'Queen Coming Through' which she custom made for me (Legend! @birdbirdbirdbirdisthe). So lately I've given myself permission to toy with the idea of being a Queen in my everyday existence, emphasis on the Ancient Egyptian Goddess' which I'm obsessed with. I've come to conclude that walking so tall, proud, unapologetic and certain does wonders for your life and the outcomes of all situations. Too many women forget that we're actually Queens and there is absolutely nooothing wrong with acting fabulous and important. Because we are.
Sorelle je neumorno radila da uvjeri Thirdhome kako je upravo ona prava žena za posao – zasigurno joj je pomoglo i to što je otprije imala iskustva kao blogerica i oduševljena putnica.
“Također sam obilazila časopise, portale i radijske postaje. Morala sam uvjeravati ljude da čitaju, slušaju i glasuju za mene”, dodala je. “Nitko drugi od finalista nije bio uporan kao ja, a upornost mi se isplatila.”
| Vulnerability | It's defined as uncertainty, risk and emotional exposure. A moment where the walls come down and you ask for support. A moment that brings humans together. A moment to be cherished as it's human connection at its finest. Vulnerability to some is seen as a weakness, but how far from the truth that is. It takes the greatest courage to present yourself to the world without any masks to hide behind. It's something I'm learning myself. A girl that used to hide behind multiple walls, appeared as courageous but was actually the loneliest. It's interesting that as soon as I opened up, I received more love than I ever thought possible.
To zvuči kao prilika života, no intenzivna 13-tjedna ekspedicija jurnjave po svijetu sigurno je imala nekih neuspjeha. Pritisak da uvijek izgledate savršeno, traženje izviđačkih mjesta za redovite fotografije i beskrajno vrijeme provedeno u zračnim lukama naposljetku je bilo prenaporno za Sorelle.
A piggy that swims in the ocean 😱. For sure one of the best things in the world. Apparently initially the pigs were dropped off on the island by sailors who were meant to return and cook them. The sailors never returned and the pigs survived, now making them a major tourist attraction in The Bahamas. Or the other story is that it was always a scheme to attract tourist. Either way…these pigs are seriously living it up. Baking away in the sun (😂), and swimming in the perfect aqua warm waters of this tropical paradise. Heaven. A major bucket list item for me which clearly brought me a tone of joy. Has this made it onto your bucket list too? . . . #Bahamas #BestJobOnThePlanet
“Što je sada život? Što uraditi? Tražim najbolji odgovor što bih trebala učiniti sljedeće “, napisala je na svom Instagramu.
It's pretty hilarious that I was under the impression I would have time to relax and unwind now that the Best Job is all wrapped. The universe had different plans for me after all. My week is basically booked out with work for my next project which is accidentally unrolling much faster than I expected. Hehe. Typical Sorellie. No rest for this lady cakes.
A common occurrence during this 3 month adventure is to wake up not knowing where I am. This is what happened when I arrived in Sydney. My alarm was set for 5am the next morning and I opened my eyes and was pleasantly surprised my sister was tight asleep next to me. "Oh that's right", I thought. I'm in Sydney for my last destination for the Best Job On The Planet! I nudged my sister softly and asked whether she wanted to run down to the Sydney Harbour and take some sunrise pictures of the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge. Without hesitation and a smile on her face she said yes. Being away from each other for two years and knowing we have a limited time together this week, we're almost glued to one another, cherishing every moment. We quickly gathered our belongings and ran, ran, ran down to catch the sunrise. Thankfully we stayed at my favorite hotel in Sydney, the @qtsydneypics which is close to these landmarks. The moments shared down at Sydney's STUNNING harbour with my sister by my side, no one around and this giant cruise boat pulling in was so special. Lots of laughs were had as together we watched the sun come up over the city. I find travel brings out the best in people. Everyone is just seeking joyous adventures that can be shared together. There's always so much love being exchanged at every moment. What are some of your favorite travel moments that you will never forget? #Sydney #TravelMore #SeekAdventure #Australia #BestJobOnThePlanet
Kind of really liked @themandalahouse in Bali, maybe because of this palm tree inside the house. Maybe because it was voted "One of the Worlds Most Beautiful Homes". Ok for sure it's because of the palm tree 😉 Click the link in the bio to check out snippets of the home and to also watch me getting attacked by a monkey in Bali. It's hilarious. . . . @3rdhome #Bali #Indonesia #StayWorldly #BestJobOnThePlanet #TravelMore
This is how they bathed in the Arab baths thousands of years ago right? Whenever I'm in one of these moods I should ban myself from Instagram 🙅🏻And that's the crazy weirdo joker kid mood. If you watch my insta stories you know I have a strange side to me that comes out every now and again. I'm serious and sexy one second and then BAM! The switch has been flicked. Social media can force you to box yourself in and become one thing. In marketing they call it a niche and you should stick to it to now confuse the viewer 🤦🏻♀️ But we all have so many different sides of our personality and for me, it's hard to tame the joker at times. Haha Unfortunately it ruins my perfect serious, sexy feed. But what can you do! Hehe #BestJobOnThePlanet #Spain #StayWorldly #TravelMore
I've been lying to you. This whole travel the world thing isn't exactly what it seems. I didn't just undertake this project as a way for me to take some snaps and say "yay! I did it". Every time I travel, there's always something else that I'm seeking. I'm on the road constantly trying to find evidence of something I know to be true. And it is that humans are incredible, kind, caring, loving and fun. And we all want the same thing – to be loved, enjoy life and look after the people we love most. And every time I travel, no matter where in the world, I constantly find this to be true. Sure, we have the 0.1% of people who are a little lost and off track and unfortunately have a microphone that amplifies their confusion, but that is why I choose to not think or talk about that. Because I know the rest of us are so beautiful. I love humans. I am filled with tears from the incredible people I have met over the last 6 weeks and in my lifetime. May we all continue spreading love and have trust that the world is a kind, beautiful and safe space. Happy Sunday my lovelies. Have an amazing week. #TravelMore #StayWorldly #BestJobOnThePlanet @3rdhome
Imaš komentar?