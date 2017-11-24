RADI NAJBOLJI POSAO NA SVIJETU: Djevojka je plaćena da putuje oko svijeta, bila je i u Hrvatskoj, evo što kaže o Lijepoj našoj

This is what my dreams are made of. Swimming with sharks was one of the most memorable things I've ever done. The sharks felt like soft sandpaper. I've never felt anything like it. They swam over and under me and I loved every second. Further dreams that came true on my tour yesterday was swimming with PIGS, hanging on the beach with iguanas, snorkeling in the most beautiful cave where they filmed a snippet of the James Bond movie, snorkeling over Pablo Escobar's sunken drug smuggle plane and so much more. Bahamas really is one of the most beautiful places I've ever been to. To top it off, the people I spent the day with were the absolute greatest. @sherbetbirdie_photography @meganolivi @joejitsu Edna & Kolvin. THANK YOU! All travel is thanks to @3rdhome! #BestJobOnThePlanet #StayWorldly #Bahamas #LIFE!

A post shared by S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:28am PDT