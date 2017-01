POSAO IZ SNOVA: Šalju vas na luksuzno krstarenje, a za tri fotografije dobijete 30.000 kn

We’re looking for an #ExtraordinaryExplorer for a 3 week Instagram Intern-ship next summer! The candidate will sail the seas capturing incredible content and uncovering amazing stories. Want to apply? Post an extraordinary travel photo or video on Instagram, tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUK and using #ExtraordinaryExplorer! Applicants must be 21 and over. T&C’s apply: https://www.royalcaribbean.co.uk/extraordinary-intern-ship/

A photo posted by Royal Caribbean UK (@royalcaribbeanuk) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:46am PST