AMERIKANAC KRENUO U AVANTURU DALMACIJOM: ‘Evo što sam naučio nakon mjesec dana života u Hrvatskoj’

1st stop – Split, Croatia 🇭🇷| Just about week down and I'm already in a totally different headspace than I was a week ago. An overflow of optimism. Confident in the mission. More motivated than ever. | #ExtendedFamily 🎒🌎🙏🏾 • This months border color is whichever color blue that is. Reminiscent of the Adriatic Sea 🌊 and how the weather feels out here right now, frigid.

