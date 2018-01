PSEĆA GRIPA: Što učiniti da bi vaš četveronožni ljubimac ostao zdrav

Confirmed cases of dog flu in SF. Symptoms = coughing, nasal/eye discharge & fever. Contact ur vet if u see symptoms. We’re recommending a flu vaccine for dogs regularly around large groups of dogs (dog parks, etc). Call us for vaccine appt: 415-554-3030. https://t.co/yHvruXnchW pic.twitter.com/0PQNDk5Yrq

— San Francisco SPCA (@sfspca) January 19, 2018