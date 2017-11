TINEJDŽERICA OTKRILA ČAROBNI PREPARAT ZA AKNE: Njezine fotografije ‘prije i poslije’ dijele svi: ‘Moram ovo nabaviti!’

swipe right to see what really made a difference in my skin. No I’m not sponsored by them. I cannot thank this product enough for clearing all my forehead bumps and also bumps all over my cheeks. My parents love this cream even though they don’t have acne. I believe you can use this for blackhead and whitehead too! I like how it doesn’t dry my skin out and it leaves my skin so moisturized and smooth. This works on all skin types too. But if you’re wondering, I have Oily acne prone skin. Product: Keeva Tea Tree Oil Acne Treatment Cream @keevaorganics

A post shared by Michelle (@ellekcim) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT