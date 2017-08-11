SVE VAŠE FOTOGRAFIJE IZGLEDAJU ISTO? Ako vam ovi primjeri ne daju inspiraciju za originalnu fotku s mora, neće ništa

Fotografije, bile one u digitalnom ili papirnatom obliku, mogu se izgubiti ili uništiti, ali osjećaji koje su ljudi imali u trenutcima kada su snimljene – to je ono što ostaje zauvijek. Jedna upečatljiva slika vrijedi kao desetak običnih.
Ako sve vaše fotografije s ljetovanja izgledaju jednako i više ne znate kako biste se namjestili, bacite oko na ove savršene primjere, koji pokazuju da mašta nema granica. Osim što će biti jako fora, imat ćete uspomenu za cijeli život.
Ponekad vam i ne treba kreativnost, već samo nekoliko hrabrih prijatelja…
Držati svoju bolju polovicu za ruku na fotografijama je tako zastarjelo. Bolje ga progutajte ili bacite u more.
Čak i samostalne fotografije mogu biti kreativne…
Dobra fotografija prikazuje pokret…
Ili prave emocije…
