Ispovijesti
Fini recepti
Webshop

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Ljepota

SAVRRRŠENO

SVE VAŠE FOTOGRAFIJE IZGLEDAJU ISTO? Ako vam ovi primjeri ne daju inspiraciju za originalnu fotku s mora, neće ništa

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 23:47 11.08.2017

Fotografije, bile one u digitalnom ili papirnatom obliku, mogu se izgubiti ili uništiti, ali osjećaji koje su ljudi imali u trenutcima kada su snimljene – to je ono što ostaje zauvijek. Jedna upečatljiva slika vrijedi kao desetak običnih.

Ako sve vaše fotografije s ljetovanja izgledaju jednako i više ne znate kako biste se namjestili, bacite oko na ove savršene primjere, koji pokazuju da mašta nema granica. Osim što će biti jako fora, imat ćete uspomenu za cijeli život.

👣🌎 (Edição DDD – Domingo Do Desejo – Photo credit: @keepeyesopen) Amigos, vocês viram no @passagensimperdiveis que está rolando promoção para a Bolívia, com vôo direto partindo de São Paulo??? 😱😱✈️🌎 . Lugar de vastíssima riqueza cultural e com paisagens incrivelmente únicas! . Quem já foi? Foi em que época? Recomenda? Uyuni seco ou molhado? Tem chance de ver os dois durantes a travessia (é querer demais? Rsrsrs). . A @tripsdapam já disse que fez a viagem sem perrengues, e é assim que eu quero! O @blogviagemsemlimites já deu várias dicas também! . E você? Qual sua dica preciosa desde lugar? Ou o que gostaria de saber? Vai aproveitar a promoção?? Recomendam quais guias ou empresas??? . Uma coisa eu sei… Seco ou molhado, a criatividade rola solta no Uyuni! Eu achei fantástica essa foto da @keepeyesopen 😍👏👏👏👏👏👏 . #salardeuyni #bolivia #experiencebolivia #ds_br #rpm_br

A post shared by Pegadas no Mundo (@pegadasnomundo) on

Ponekad vam i ne treba kreativnost, već samo nekoliko hrabrih prijatelja…

Držati svoju bolju polovicu za ruku na fotografijama je tako zastarjelo. Bolje ga progutajte ili bacite u more.

Čak i samostalne fotografije mogu biti kreativne…

A sunset so beautiful, you want to take it home.🌄❤ . Do you prefer SUNSET or SUNRISE🤔🤔 Let Me Know . Follow @favtripper for more 👈 🌴Like last 10 posts and follow 🌴Tag your travel addict friends 🌴DM for shout outs and biz enquiries 📱Use #favtripper to get featured 📸 @artselect 🎆🎆 . . . . . #sunsets #sunsetlover #sunset_ig #earth #earthporn #exploretocreate #beautifulplanet #explorer #travel #worldtravelbook #best_destinations #wildplanet #placestogo #travel_captures #fantastic_earth #sharetravelpics #travelinstyle #photographer_tr #photographersofig #photographermedan #creativephoto #creativephotos #creativephotography #creativephotographer #travelog #travelholic #ig_naturelovers #travelnoir #howcool

A post shared by Travel✈ Freedom🌎 Lifestyle🏠💰 (@favtripper) on

Dobra fotografija prikazuje pokret…

La Paz, Death Road and the Amazon! Real or Fake? 👉Follow @vibetraveldaily for more! 👈 – 📷@dylanward | #vibetraveldaily

A post shared by Travel🌴Adventure🌲Lifestyle🏄 (@vibetraveldaily) on

Sundays…are for the boys. #leisuredive

A post shared by Alex Anshus (@alexanshus) on

Ili prave emocije…

Fake or Real? Haha Smile 🙂 🔺Follow @vibetraveldaily for more👈 Via: Unknown (dm)

A post shared by Travel🌴Adventure🌲Lifestyle🏄 (@vibetraveldaily) on

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 23:47 11.08.2017

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr