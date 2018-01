SEKSI TRENERICA OTKRIVA TAJNU ISKLESANOG TIJELA: ‘Ovo uništava masnoće i potiče izgradnju mišića, evo kako do toga doći’

☕️ Is coffee bad or good for you? Studies indicate that drinking coffee (on its own) in moderation generally is good for your health! Coffee may help to prevent a number of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and cancer and can also benefit cognitive functions, mood and limit depression. People who drink a lot of coffee are less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than people who drink smaller amounts, or no coffee at all, according to some studies- this may be because of ingredients that help lower blood sugar levels. ☕️ The nutritional value of decaf coffee is almost identical to regular coffee, apart from the caffeine content- and have thus been found to give many of the same benefits. Bare in mind there are some negative effects also, like insomnia, anxiousness elevated blood pressure etc… and adding milk and sugar doesn’t help either. But if you feel good drinking coffee- enjoy it in moderation or try a decaf version, and be smart with what you decide to mix in with it 😉 #camillaakerberg #personaltrainer #coffee #nutritionadvice #nutritioncoach #healthylifestyle #fitness Wearing @gooseberryintimates 📸: @neildixonphoto @camilla_akerberg @camillaakerbergfitness

