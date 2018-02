#workoutwednesday and #fiftyshadesfreed peeps wondering how #dakotajohnson and #jamiedornan got fit for their roles make sure to follow me as I release some photos and videos from their workouts over the next few weeks . #fiftyshadesofgrey #fiftyshadesfans

A post shared by Ramona braganza (@ramonabraganza) on Feb 7, 2018 at 8:08am PST