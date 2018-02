BLOGERICA (23) NA INSTAGRAMU PROMIČE ‘OBJEŠENE GRUDI’: ‘Ovako treba izgledati normalno žensko tijelo’

Men are socialised to see women as vaginas that think sometimes. Because of this, women’s bodies are picked apart as if we only exist to satisfy. Women who condemn other women’s bodies are simply seeking comfort by aligning themselves with their oppressor who will still use that very same patriarchal system to oppress them too. #SAGGYBOOBSMATTER

A post shared by Chidera (@theslumflower) on Jan 21, 2018 at 4:07pm PST