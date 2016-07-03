BEAUTY BLOGERICA OTKRIVA: ‘Ovom jednostavnom metodom možete se riješiti prištića!’

No ACNE!!!!!🙅🏻 TREAT ACNE WITH BANANA PEEL🍌 📝 tag your friends. Song: "Anyway " Chris brown feat Tyla parx🎤 Event saver whether it be PROM!!!!! Or GRADUATION or a DATE😳😱😱😱💃🏻💃🏻 ◾◾◾ Direction🔁 ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀🔸 use a organic banana peel that is yellow with dark spots 👉RIPE👈 🔸 DO NOT USE overripe or green skin banana ⠀ ⠀⠀🔸 rub the white part👉 inside the banana👉over acne affected area 🔸leave the peel on for 2 hours ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀🔸 rub the blackened peel again on your affected area ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀🔸 Take off the banana peel ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀🔸 leave the residue on DO NOT WASH OFF RESIDUE 🔸if possible leave it on for over night 🔸 you may continue the usage of banana peel once a day until acne vanishes or you notice a change ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀🔸 you should notice results if not treating acne it will minimize it ✌️ DISCLAIMER: consult with your physician for any DIY ingredient if in doubt. ◾◾◾ 🔹 Banana peels contain lutein an antioxidant, a carotenoid related to vitamin A 🔹 these properties will help reduce inflammation 🙌 validated by DR. Jessica Irish @littlebitof_jessica 🔹 although it's not proven in clinical trials but you can always give it a try Idea by my little aspiring chemist brother sun @listenokay 😘😘 😉 🚩 My personal opinion 👉I was shocked my acne disappeared within couple hours the inflammation was decreasing and eventually by next morning my acne disappeared. Every skin type is different due to skin versatility and health awareness I suggest you give it a try to find out for yourself if indeed this works for you or not 🤗 Thank you for watching my video I love you all xoxo 😘❤️😘❤️💋 💋 ┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅ ┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅┅ #beautyhacks #skincare #slave2beauty #hairmakeupdiary #makeupfeed #makeupclips #makeupvideoss #1minutemakeup #fakeupfix #allmodernmakeup #howtomakeup #glamvids #liveglam #melformakeup #makeupfanatic1 #makeupslaves #makeupgeek #hudabeauty #vegas_nay #diy #makeupmafia #makeupartistsworldwide #videosfashions #brian_champagne #fcmakeup #hairmakeupdiary #talkthatmakeup #mua @hudabeauty @allmodernmakeup @wakeupandmakeup @style.video@eyeblogbeauty @glamvids @truselforganics @fakeupfix @cosmopolitan

A post shared by H A B I B A (@makeupholic_moon) on Jun 25, 2016 at 7:14am PDT