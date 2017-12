OVU KUĆU MOŽETE KUPITI ZA 250.000 KUNA: Ima tri kata, a toliko je uska da stane na jedno parkirno mjesto

Set up in Keskuskatu, "Tikku" ("stick") is a wooden micro-house size of a parking spot and 3 stories high. It's made of CLT and assembled on site in just one night. It was built by Woodpolis at their factory in Kuhmo, Finland. #clt #finland #sustainabledesign #designweekhelsinki #woodenhouse #microhouse #casagrandelaboratory #marcocasagrande #tikku

