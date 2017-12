MOŽETE LI ZAMISLITI ŽIVOT U OGROMNOJ BETONSKOJ CIJEVI? Nakon što vidite projekt ovog arhitekta, željet ćete ga i vi

#Cybertecture: OPod Tube Housing can be installed on each Central Pier in Hong Kong to provide over 200 affordable homes for society. We can create housing on existing structure in Hong Kong to provide affordable transient homes to those who cannot afford to either wait for public housing nor afford expensive. All in Hong Kong are invited to the unveiling party of the OPod Tube Housing designed by James Law Cybertecture. OPod Tube Housing is an experimental, low cost, micro living housing unit to ease Hong Kong’s affordable housing problems. Constructed out of low cost and readily available 2.5m diameter concrete water pipe, the design utilizes the strong concrete structure to house a micro-living apartment for one/two persons with fully kitted out living, cooking and bathroom spaces inside 100 sq.ft. Each OPod Tube Houses are equipped with smart phone locks for online access as well as space saving furniture that maximises the space inside. OPod Tube Houses can be stacked to become a low rise building and a modular community in a short time, and can also be located/relocated to different sites in the city. A real full scale Pod Tube House will be unveiled at the Urbanovation Exhibition as part of Design Inspire 2017. INVITATION O-Pod Tube Housing Unveiling Ceremony Venue: Urbanovation@Design Inspire, Hall 3E, Level 3, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Date: 8 Dec, 2017 (Friday) Time: 4:00pm – 5:30pm R.S.V.P.: https://goo.gl/forms/Ka6LNDIF3FkSOi0t1 & you will receive an electronic ticket afterwards Please print and redeem your badges at the “Registration Counter” indicated in the map below before entry into exhibition hall. (Requires 15 minutes) Enquiry: Ms. Pando Ng (pando_ng@jameslawcybertecture.com / +852-23819997)

