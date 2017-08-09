ZVIJEZDA BEVERLY HILLSA POBIJEDILA RAK I VRATILA SE NA SET: ‘Lijepo se ponovno osjećati ženstveno’

Glumica je redovito objavljivala detalje tijekom svog liječenja. Od kemoterapije joj je otpala kosa te je bila veoma slaba.
Shannen Doherty, američka glumica koja je najpoznatija po ulozi Brende u Beverly Hillsu 90210 i Prue Halliwell u popularnim Čarobnicama, oporavlja se nakon dugotrajne i mučne borbe s rakom dojke.
Nakon što joj je otpala kosa od kemoterapije i zračenja, ona joj sada ponovno raste, a Shannen se na Instagramu pohvalila da je bila i na prvom šišanju.
“Nakon što sam dvije godine bila ćelava ili ošišana kao vojnikinja, lijepo se ponovno osjećati ženstveno”, napisala je glumica uz fotku na kojoj pozira sa svojim frizerom.
Doherty je 2015. dijagnosticiran karcinom dojke. Otad je išla na kemoterapije i zračenja, a svoju je borbu s opakom bolešću javno pokazivala na društvenim mrežama.
Have I mentioned how much I hate needles? This was prep for today's petscan. I don't care how much a person has been poked and prodded, it never gets easier. @kurtiswarienko tells me I have a high threshold for pain but I don't see it that way. Here's the thing…. even with positive results, it's the next five years that determine so much. So, let's see how today turns out and then day by day. Live life to the fullest. Cherish every second. Love fiercely. And thank God for every second. I'll keep you all posted and thank you for your positive energy and prayers. 💕 and yes…. that is a puff ball on top of my head. Just happy it's growing!!
Shannen se pohvalila i da se vratila na set, dodavši kako joj posao mnogo znači.
Was back on set today. It's been a rough two years. Fighting cancer. As an actor, people bench you. They assume you're to weak, not able etc etc. and yet it's something like work that invigorates and renews strength to conquer the unimaginable beast. I compared myself to a car today. That vintage Shelby that's been in the garage too long. It's still a great car. The best. Just needs time for the engine to warm up and it's good to go. Performing like it's supposed to. I'm grateful for today. Grateful for everyday. Thank you @heathers for letting me play and be someone else today. Great crew, great writers, great cast, great show, great director. #paramountnetwork2018
