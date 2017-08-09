Ispovijesti
U REMISIJI JE

ZVIJEZDA BEVERLY HILLSA POBIJEDILA RAK I VRATILA SE NA SET: ‘Lijepo se ponovno osjećati ženstveno’

Foto: Instagram/Shannen Doherty Autor: Hot.hr 10:01 09.08.2017

Glumica je redovito objavljivala detalje tijekom svog liječenja. Od kemoterapije joj je otpala kosa te je bila veoma slaba.

Shannen Doherty, američka glumica koja je najpoznatija po ulozi Brende u Beverly Hillsu 90210 i Prue Halliwell u popularnim Čarobnicama, oporavlja se nakon dugotrajne i mučne borbe s rakom dojke.

Nakon što joj je otpala kosa od kemoterapije i zračenja, ona joj sada ponovno raste, a Shannen se na Instagramu pohvalila da je bila i na prvom šišanju.

I think my husband and I are morphing into each other….. #twins #curlyhairdontcare #tulum @kurtiswarienko

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on

“Nakon što sam dvije godine bila ćelava ili ošišana kao vojnikinja, lijepo se ponovno osjećati ženstveno”, napisala je glumica uz fotku na kojoj pozira sa svojim frizerom.

Doherty je 2015. dijagnosticiran karcinom dojke. Otad je išla na kemoterapije i zračenja, a svoju je borbu s opakom bolešću javno pokazivala na društvenim mrežama.

Shannen se pohvalila i da se vratila na set, dodavši kako joj posao mnogo znači.

 

