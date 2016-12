ŽIVOT SLAVNE GLUMICE: Još se govori o skandalu između Debbie Reynolds i Elizabeth Taylor

#RIPDebbieReynolds (April 1, 1932 – December 28, 2016) . . Just a day after #CarrieFisher 's passing, her mother, #DebbieReynolds , a legendary actress and singer who sang and danced to fame opposite #GeneKelly in #SinginInTheRain also a businesswoman, film historian, and philanthrophy passed away at the age of 84 as a result of stroke. . According to her son, Reynolds' stress from the death of her daughter was partly responsible for her stroke. "She missed her daughter and wanted to be with her." . She is with Carrie now. #RestinPeace mam, #maytheforcebewithyou . . #rip #restinpeacedebbiereynolds #debbiereynoldscarriefisher #inmemoriam

