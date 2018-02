ŽANAMARI POKAZALA TRBUŠNJAKE I OBJAVILA OUTFIT ZA VALENTINOVO: ‘Tjednima sam birala robu, što kažete na hlače?’

Our #valentinesday is on a 13th ❤️ @joshuamacks … It’s our lucky number… On a 13th we had our first date, and one year after also on a 13th I became Mrs. Perčić 😍 I planned my #outfit for weeks. What do you say #pinkpants YES or NO? #ootd #datenight #zivotjelijep

A post shared by Žanamari Perčić (@zanamari) on Feb 13, 2018 at 4:55am PST