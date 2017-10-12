WEINSTEIN POKUŠAO NAPASTOVATI I KATE BECKINSALE: Zaskočio ju je kad je imala svega 17 godina, ovo je njezina priča

Glumica Kate Beckinsale pridružila se već povećem broju glumica koje su podijelile svoje priče o neugodnim susretima s holivudskim producentom i napasnikom Harveyjem Weinsteinom.
Lijepa glumica imala je prvi susret s Weinsteinom dok je bila još maloljetna, a na Instagramu je napisala:
‘Pozvana sam na sastanak s Harveyjem Weinsteinom u hotel Savoy kada sam imala 17 godina. Pretpostavljala sam da ćemo se naći u sobi za sastanke, što je bilo uobičajeno. Kada sam došla, na recepciji su mi rekli da odem u njegovu sobu. Otvorio je vrata u kućnom ogrtaču. Bila sam nevjerojatno naivna i mlada pa mi nije niti palo na pamet da taj stariji, odbojni muškarac očekuje od mene bilo što seksualno.
POKRENUTA ISTRAGA O NAPADIMA HOLIVUDSKOG SEKSUALNOG PREDATORA: Policija u New Yorku i Londonu pregledava sve optužbe
Nakon što sam odbila alkohol i rekla mu da moram u školu sljedeće jutro, napustila sam sobu. Bilo mi je neugodno, ali bila sam čitava. Nekoliko godina kasnije pitao me je li pokušao napraviti nešto sa mnom na tom prvom sastanku. Shvatila sam da se ne može sjetiti je li me napastovao ili nije. Mislila sam da imam granice – više puta sam ga odbijala profesionalno – ponekad je reagirao tako da viče na mene i naziva me pi*kom, a neki put bi se samo smijao i rekao da živim samo kako bih ga odbijala.
NAPASNI FILMAŠ IZGUBIO ŽIVCE: Weinstein prije odlaska na rehabilitaciju prijetio da će se ubiti, a onda svima pokazao srednji prst
Danas shvaćam da su me odbijanja koštala mnogo prilika u karijeri, no isto tako sam sretna jer postoje nebrojene mlade žene koje su podlegle pritisku industrije i osjećale se nemoćno te su morale trpjeti njegovo zlostavljanje. Imala sam muškog prijatelja koji je upozoravao mlade glumice da se čuvaju kad idu na večeru s Harveyjem. Jednog je dana primio poziv da više nikada neće glumiti u filmu studija Miramax. Naime, glumica koju je upozorio već je spavala s Harveyjem i rekla mu da moj prijatelj upozorava mlade glumice na njega.
Prestanimo dopuštati našim mladim ženama da budu seksualno ‘topovsko meso’ i zapamtimo da je Harvey samo simbol sustava koji je bolestan i trebamo raditi da ga popravimo.’
I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17. I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common.When I arrived ,reception told me to go to his room . He opened the door in his bathrobe . I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older ,unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him .After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left ,uneasy but unscathed.A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting .I realized he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not .I had what I thought were boundaries – I said no to him professionally many times over the years-some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people oh "Kate lives to say no to me ." It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things,while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself,undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family.I would like to applaud the women who have come forward , and to pledge that we can from this create a new paradigm where producers,managers,executives and assistants and everyone who has in the past shrugged and said " well, that's just Harvey /Mr X/insert name here " will realize that we in numbers can affect real change.For every moment like this there have been thousands where a vulnerable person has confided outrageous unprofessional behavior and found they have no recourse, due to an atmosphere of fear that it seems almost everyone has been living in .I had a male friend who, based on my experience,warned a young actress who said she was going to dinner with Harvey to be careful. He received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film ;the girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off.Let's stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder,and let's remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick,and that we have work to do.
Imaš komentar?