VJENČANICA IZ BAJKE: Evo kako je Serena Williams izgledala na svoj veliki dan

Najbolja tenisačica na svijetu udala se za suosnivača Reddita na ceremoniji na kojoj su bili brojni poznati.
Serena Williams rekla je sudbonosno da osnivaču Reddita Alexisu Ohanianu. Novopečeni supružnii i roditelji tromjesečne kćerkice Alexis vjenčali su se u društvu najbližih prijatelja, među kojima su i neke velike zvijezde poput Kim Kardashian i Beyonce.
Serena je na vjenčanju imala prekrasnu bijelu vjenčanicu s potpisom Sarah Burton za Alexandera McQueena.
@serenawilliams: You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport–I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment. And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today. And I am so grateful, and I am so in love. 📸 @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography
Ohanian je na Instagramu napisao dirljivu poruku svojoj supruzi.
“Najbolja si na svijetu, i to ne samo kao sportašica, već i kao majka i supruga. Uzbuđen sam što ćemo zajedno napisati još mnoga poglavlja naše bajke”, napisao je milijunaš.
Each one of my groomsmen is a best friend who also represents a different period of my life. Jon: childhood Huu: @uva Steve: @reddit Michael: my book & tour, Without Their Permission Garry: Initialized Capital To be rich with great friends is a privilege — and it's no surprise that they all love my bride.
Imaš komentar?