Ispovijesti
Fini recepti
Webshop

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska intervju tjedna Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Zvijezde

KAO PRINCEZA

VJENČANICA IZ BAJKE: Evo kako je Serena Williams izgledala na svoj veliki dan

Foto: Instagram/Serena Williams Autor: Hot.hr 13:04 18.11.2017

Najbolja tenisačica na svijetu udala se za suosnivača Reddita na ceremoniji na kojoj su bili brojni poznati.

Serena Williams rekla je sudbonosno da osnivaču Reddita Alexisu Ohanianu. Novopečeni supružnii i roditelji tromjesečne kćerkice Alexis vjenčali su se u društvu najbližih prijatelja, među kojima su i neke velike zvijezde poput Kim Kardashian i Beyonce.

Official. 📸 @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) on

Serena je na vjenčanju imala prekrasnu bijelu vjenčanicu s potpisom Sarah Burton za Alexandera McQueena.

Ohanian je na Instagramu napisao dirljivu poruku svojoj supruzi.

“Najbolja si na svijetu, i to ne samo kao sportašica, već i kao majka i supruga. Uzbuđen sam što ćemo zajedno napisati još mnoga poglavlja naše bajke”, napisao je milijunaš.

Foto: Instagram/Serena Williams Autor: Hot.hr 13:04 18.11.2017

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr