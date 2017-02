UŽASNA NESREĆA U OBITELJI BRITNEY SPEARS: Njena osmogodišnja nećakinja se bori za život

Stay strong Angel 👼🏻…I'm sending all my prayers to @jamielynnspears, @britneyspears and the whole Spears family! #PrayForMaddie 🙏 😔

A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀It's Britney Bitch! (@britneylifespears1) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:08am PST