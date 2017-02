UMRO JE ‘OTAC’ POPULARNE MIFFY: Tvorac omiljene zečice iz dječjih slikovnica preminuo u 89. godini

😢Today something sad happend. Dick Bruna died. He was the famous dutch illustrator of Nijntje (Miffy) and every child in the Netherlands grew up with him for decades. He will be missed by many! 😢His work was simple, yet striking and always accompanied with small rhymes. Thank you for all you've done! #dickbruna #nijntje #miffy #thankyousomuch #illustrator #childrensbooks #nijntjehuilt #boefbandito #kinderboeken #konijntje #utrecht #sip #verdrietig

