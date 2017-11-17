Ispovijesti
Zvijezde

SRETNO, MLADENCI

UDALA SE SERENA WILLIAMS: Slavna tenisačica rekla da milijunašu Alexisu Ohanianu, evo tko je sve bio na svadbi

Foto: AFP Autor: Hot.hr 09:58 17.11.2017

Teniska šampionka i suosnivač Reddita su izmijenili zavjete u četvrtak navečer pred obitelji i prijateljima.

Serena Williams i Alexis Ohanian su se vjenčali. Slavna tenisačica (36) i suosnivač Reddita (34) izrekli su sudbonosno da pred obitelji i prijateljima u Centru za suvremenu umjetnost u New Orleansu.

Svadba se održala ispred Centra, na ulici koja je zatvorena za tu priliku.

Popis gostiju koji su podržali novopečene supružnike na njihov dan prilično je impresivan. Došli su Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Selita Ebanks, Anna Wintour, Colton Haynes, Eva Longoria, Caroline Wozniacki…

Editor-in-chief of @voguemagazine, Anna Wintour, arrives at the wedding of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. ❤️ Tennis superstar #SerenaWilliams has married Reddit co-founder #AlexisOhanian last night in a gorgeous Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. Among the star-studded list of guests include Beyoncé and Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, La La Anthony, Eva Longoria and Jose Baston, Caroline Wozniacki and fiancé David Lee, Selita Ebanks, Colton Haynes, Cynthia Ervio, and Nicole Ari Parker and husband Boris Kodjoe. (📸 via @dailymail) . . . #AnnaWintour #EIC #editorinchief #vogue #voguemagazine #SerenaAndAlexis #AlexisAndSerena #wedding #celebritywedding #weddingday #congratulations #congrats #weddingbells #starstudded #newlyweds #weddinggown #versace #williams #tennis #superstar #reddit #cofounder #founder #couple #couplegoals #love #guests

A post shared by Metro Society (@metrosocietyph) on

Tema vjenčanja navodno je bila Ljepotica i zvijer, a gosti su adresu na kojoj se održala ceremonija saznali tek na dan vjenčanja.

Serena i Alexis su prije tri mjeseca dobili kćerkicu.

