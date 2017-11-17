UDALA SE SERENA WILLIAMS: Slavna tenisačica rekla da milijunašu Alexisu Ohanianu, evo tko je sve bio na svadbi

Teniska šampionka i suosnivač Reddita su izmijenili zavjete u četvrtak navečer pred obitelji i prijateljima.
Serena Williams i Alexis Ohanian su se vjenčali. Slavna tenisačica (36) i suosnivač Reddita (34) izrekli su sudbonosno da pred obitelji i prijateljima u Centru za suvremenu umjetnost u New Orleansu.
Svadba se održala ispred Centra, na ulici koja je zatvorena za tu priliku.
Popis gostiju koji su podržali novopečene supružnike na njihov dan prilično je impresivan. Došli su Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Selita Ebanks, Anna Wintour, Colton Haynes, Eva Longoria, Caroline Wozniacki…
Tema vjenčanja navodno je bila Ljepotica i zvijer, a gosti su adresu na kojoj se održala ceremonija saznali tek na dan vjenčanja.
Serena i Alexis su prije tri mjeseca dobili kćerkicu.
