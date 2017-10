TRUDNA ELLA DVORNIK BEZ DLAKE NA JEZIKU: ‘Bolje biti lidlić nego govno od čovjeka, i moje će dijete biti lidlić’

I can now say that I have officially visited all 7 Emirates :)) woo hooo Today we also climbed up to #Dhayah fort almost 300 steps, and it was so horrible that i had to eat 4 cakes after it to replenish lost calories 😅 Ready for bed! #uae #emirates #travl #travelblog#travelblogger #travelbloggers #uktravel #uktravelblog #ukbloggers #atlasputovanja #31weekspregnant #31weeks

A post shared by http://www.iamella.com, Элла Дворник (@elladvornik) on Sep 30, 2017 at 3:10am PDT