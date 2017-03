‘TRENUTAČNO GA MRZIM’: Shannen Doherty fotografijom iz bolnice rasplakala obožavatelje

First day of radiation treatment. I look like I'm about to make a run for it which is accurate. Radiation is frightening to me. Something about not being able to see the laser, see the treatment and having this machine moving around you just scares me. I'm sure I'll get used to it but right now…. I hate it. #radiation #radiationmondaysucks #stillfightinglikeagirl

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Nov 28, 2016 at 12:32pm PST