TRAGIČNA SUDBINA LJEPOTICE IZ ‘TOP GUNA’: Brutalno je silovali, pretukli i izboli nožem: ‘Mislila sam da ću umrijeti’

Famous #Lesbians: Kelly McGillis – actress . Known for Top Gun, Witness . Nominated for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA in 1985 . #lesbian #actress #kellymcgillis #gaywomen #representation #topgun #witness #representationmatters #lgbt #bafta #goldenglobes #instagay #lesbehonest #gaygirls

A post shared by All Kinds Of Lesbians (@lesbianrepresentation) on May 22, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT