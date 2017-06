TO ĆE MU BITI TREĆE DIJETE OVE GODINE: Djevojka Cristiana Ronalda trudna je pet mjeseci, već se zna i spol?

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend of 8 months are reportedly expecting their first child together. Georgina Rodríguez, 22, is reportedly 5 months pregnant and she looked very pregnant as she and her 32 year old beau stepped out recently. Sources told a Portuguese newspaper: 'They are very happy with the arrival of the baby. Everyone adores Georgina and are satisfied with this relationship.' #cristianoronaldo #cr7 #realmadrid #worldbestfootballer #georginarodriguez

