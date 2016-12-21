Ispovijesti
LIJEPA I SAVITLJIVA

TIJELO STVORENO ZA IZVIJANJE: Bivša hrvatska manekenka u Americi ima novu karijeru

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 08:34 21.12.2016
jasmina-hdagha-manekenka-joga

Nekadašnja manekenka danas vodi posve drugačiji život.

32-godišnja Jasmina Hdagha bila je jedna od najtraženijih manekenki u Hrvatskoj, a sada već dugi niz godina živi u Los Angelesu.

Rođena je u Hrvatskoj, a nakon rata vratila se u Libiju,rodno mjesto svog oca. Sa 16 godina spakirala je kofere i započela život u Zagrebu, a nedugo nakon toga započela je njezina karijera modela. Hdagha je bila angažirana na pistama u Parizu, Londonu i Milanu, a snimala je kampanje i za velike modne kuće poput Calvina Kleina i Hermesa.

No, pronašla je veću ljubav od manekenstva pa se od 2010. potpuno posvećuje jogi.

These 3 aspects- physical practice, self inquiry and surrender into what yogis call "effortless being" make yoga first and foremost a spiritual practice. So what you can do or can't do, IT DOESNT MATTER, mastering a difficult pose ain't gonna make you a better person nor a happier person; it's good to have goals but approaching postures as goals makes you less sensitive to the messages the body is sending. Focus on the process not the end result and the progress and opening will come naturally. Bring your awareness to your breath(make Pranayama your daily practice, even if you start with just 10min daily) you will be surprised to find out how much you can learn about yourself just from listening to the sound of your "in" inhale and "out" exhale breath.❤️🙏❤️ Practice and find answers for yourself and PRACTICE what you PREACH please 🙌❤️🙌 The Western yoga world is a confusing, conflicting, and often duplicitous mess of lovely, powerful, potentially life-altering ideals. Don't follow blindly, listen to your inner voice even if it feels scary at first n learn to learn n grow from your mistakes and never ever give up on yourself 🙌❤️🙌 now I got into Tuesday night preaching 😂😂😂love you if you made it till here reading 😘😘😘

A video posted by Jasmina Hdagha (@yasmachine8) on

“U jogi sam pronašla smisao. Jedan udisaj po pokretu i tako sam pronašla životnu ravnotežu. Joga me učinila boljom”, izjavila je za Temple Flower.

