TAKO JE PAKLENO ZGODNA: Ova američka glumica zaljubljena je u Hrvatsku, a mi u njeno fatalno tijelo na stijenama

Me: "Here, take a photo of me by these rocks!" *slips, falls & eats hair* 🤦🏻‍♀️ but this place was my fave in #croatia so I had to post ☀️💛 Photo credit @kat_hazie lol

A post shared by N A T H A L I A Castellon ♎️ (@nattcity) on Jul 1, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT