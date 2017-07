TAJNA PRESAVRŠENE LINIJE ŽANAMARI PERČIĆ: “Ne mogu dobit gram sve i da hoću, trčim za njom dan i noć”

I'm on a PINK TRIP! 💖 Love you guys! Thank you for following and all the support! Celebrating 40K ⭐️ Stay beautiful, positive & sincere… Just the way you are! 😘❤️ #boattrip #pinktrip #40k #celebratinglove #crostagram #zanamari #singersongwriter #artist #newmusic #comingsoon #sunkissedskin #vacationmode 📸 by @joshuamacks

A post shared by Žanamari Perčić (@zanamari) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:34am PDT