TAJČI PROGOVORILA O SEKSUALNOM ZLOSTAVLJANJU: ‘Nisam se mogla zaštititi od pohlepnih muškaraca, sve me to slomilo’

#metoo When I was a superstar in Croatia, I had a doll made in my likeness. The doll made me afraid I would be sending out a message to other girls to "shut up, smile and let other people move your arms and legs, and you'll go far." No money and fame could make me close my eyes to what was happening around me. I had been broken as a teenager and felt I couldn't protect myself from the greedy, "powerful" men. I left it all in order to heal and find ways to help put an end to fear-based manipulation and abuse of power. Check out stories of healing after abuse at Wakinguprevolution.com

A post shared by Tajci (@tajcicameron) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT