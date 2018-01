TAJČI ĆE VAM ZA 1200 KUNA POMOĆI RIJEŠITI PROBLEME: Predstavila program meditacije, možete platiti i na rate

This is us. A year ago. My husband Matthew. A Gift. Today is his birthday… and I can't stand that he woke up all by himself in pain, in a hospital bed… 😢😢😢 (I am home with kids) He is strong and tough and he has the strongest faith ever. And I'm strong and I know how to sit through emotional pain and find the growth and love in it. But nonetheless, cancer SUCKS, it's hurting his body, devastating his life and tearing my heart into pieces. Today I'm going to cry. In between those good moments… (yea they still ARE there…) #notholdingittogether #real #hardtimes

