TAJANSTVENA SMRT 18-GODIŠNJE MANEKENKE IVANE SMIT: Pronađena potpuno gola na balkonu hotela

Last nights last outfit for @triumphmalaysia ! Had so much in doing the show! 😘😍❤️thanks @asal.tgh for the opportunity ☺️💕 #angel #truimphmalaysia #kualalumpur #lingerie #fashionshow #runway #model #ilovemyjob #smile

A post shared by Ivana Smit (@ivana_smit) on Dec 5, 2017 at 4:44pm PST