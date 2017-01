SVI SU JOJ ZAVIDJELI ŠTO GA POZNAJE: Djevojčica iz ‘Titanica’ otkrila kako se DiCaprio ponašao prema njoj na snimanju

Blurry and blown out, but some behind the scene shots. 3 of these I haven't even seen in years! The top left hand corner was for a school project I did. And the bottom right hand corner is me, my mom and my sister. Thanks to my momma for sending these gems over. #fbf #titanic #coracartmell #alexandreaowens #leonardodicaprio #katewinslet #actress #actorslife 🎬🎥💜

A photo posted by Alex Owens-Sarno (@alexowenssarno) on Mar 20, 2015 at 3:40pm PDT